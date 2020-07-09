All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 14 2020 at 2:11 AM

671 NW Crossing Drive

671 Northwest Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

671 Northwest Crossing Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
2 Story traditional style home w/ plenty of room to spread out. Walls & flooring are soothing neutral tones, that will harmonize with most any furniture color. Step into the large open living room/dining room combination, with room for your sectional sofa & flat screen T.V. The front room downstairs would be perfect for a home office & kitchen has additional eating area for enjoying breakfast or coffee in the mornings. The utility room is conveniently located downstairs between the kitchen & garage. All bedrooms are located upstairs, at the top of the stairs you will find a large game room/bonus room. Spacious M/BR to include, ceiling fan, full bath w/ separate vanities and sinks, walk-in closet & separate tub/shower. Other bedrooms upstairs are generously sized w/ ceiling fans. Property has a fenced back yard for privacy, where you can relax on the covered patio in the evenings. Easy access to I-35, shopping and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 NW Crossing Drive have any available units?
671 NW Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 671 NW Crossing Drive have?
Some of 671 NW Crossing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 NW Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
671 NW Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 NW Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 671 NW Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 671 NW Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 671 NW Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 671 NW Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 671 NW Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 NW Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 671 NW Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 671 NW Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 671 NW Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 671 NW Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 671 NW Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 671 NW Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 671 NW Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

