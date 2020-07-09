671 NW Crossing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

2 Story traditional style home w/ plenty of room to spread out. Walls & flooring are soothing neutral tones, that will harmonize with most any furniture color. Step into the large open living room/dining room combination, with room for your sectional sofa & flat screen T.V. The front room downstairs would be perfect for a home office & kitchen has additional eating area for enjoying breakfast or coffee in the mornings. The utility room is conveniently located downstairs between the kitchen & garage. All bedrooms are located upstairs, at the top of the stairs you will find a large game room/bonus room. Spacious M/BR to include, ceiling fan, full bath w/ separate vanities and sinks, walk-in closet & separate tub/shower. Other bedrooms upstairs are generously sized w/ ceiling fans. Property has a fenced back yard for privacy, where you can relax on the covered patio in the evenings. Easy access to I-35, shopping and so much more.