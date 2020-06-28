Beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath house located near the historic Gruene district and Schlitterbahn. The home is also located near IH-35 for easy commute. Huge home with lots of space. Very big master bedroom with large garden tub and dual vanity in the bathroom along with walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer connections with personal laundry room. Large back yard with covered patio and wooden deck perfect for BBQ cookouts. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 664 Northgap Drive have any available units?
664 Northgap Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 664 Northgap Drive have?
Some of 664 Northgap Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 Northgap Drive currently offering any rent specials?
664 Northgap Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 Northgap Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 664 Northgap Drive is pet friendly.
Does 664 Northgap Drive offer parking?
No, 664 Northgap Drive does not offer parking.
Does 664 Northgap Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 664 Northgap Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 Northgap Drive have a pool?
No, 664 Northgap Drive does not have a pool.
Does 664 Northgap Drive have accessible units?
No, 664 Northgap Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 664 Northgap Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 664 Northgap Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 664 Northgap Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 664 Northgap Drive does not have units with air conditioning.