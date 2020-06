Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage game room bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

New Braunfels*Spacious 3 Bedroom with Large Secondary Rooms* Corner Lot* - Available for immediate move in. This spacious 3 bedroom on corner lot offers 2 living areas downstairs and bonus gameroom/family room upstairs. Master bedroom is HUGE! with master bath suite boasting dual sink vanity and separate stand up shower and garden tub. The two secondary bedrooms are quick spacious as well. Conveniently located minutes off IH-35 make easy commute to NE San Antonio including Randolph AFB and north to San Marcos and Outlet Shopping a breeze. Full size washer and dryer connections. Refrigerator not included. Call to schedule a tour today. You will not be disappointed.



(RLNE4039130)