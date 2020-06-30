581 S Guenther

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Weeks Free!!! Unique 3/1.5 House With Lots Of Charm! Close To Downtown New Braunfels! - 2 Weeks Free Rent!!! Unique 3/1.5 House With Lots Of Charm! Close To Downtown New Braunfels! Built in 1928, This Home has Tons of Features Including Unique Built In Shelves, High Ceilings, and Beautiful Mature Trees. Other Amenities Include a Stove Top/Oven, Refrigerator, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Ceiling Fans, Wood/Vinyl Flooring, Detached 1 Car Garage with Storage Space, and a Fenced In Side Yard! Don't Miss Out on This! NBISD. 1 Pet Max, Dogs - 20lbs Max at Full Grown.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE5283057)