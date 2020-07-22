575 Pebble Bend

Amenities

BRAND NEW Never Lived-In 3 Bedroom New Braunfels Home in West Village at Creekside. This home has it all with Granite Counters, Ceramic Tile Throughout Downstairs, All New Black Kitchen Appliances & New Washer/Dryer. Bonus Room Upstairs, large Walk In Master Shower & Closet. Amenities include junior Olympic-sized pool with beach entry and splash area, easy access to IH-35, Shopping and dining nearby at New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside, Convenient to schools. Self Showing Available at Rently.