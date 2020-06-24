Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

549 Avenue A - Property Id: 121917



Beautiful 1929 Craftsman fully renovated with original hardwood floors, built-ins and updated kitchen. This gem includes a screened in back porch with with unique period features such as a breakfast nook off of the kitchen. Located in old New Braunfels this, two bedroom one bath is located just a short walk from the Walnut Street Parks. Beautiful quiet neighborhood with large back yard. Please call 281 787 9310.

