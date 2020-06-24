All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

549 Avenue A

549 Avenue a · No Longer Available
Location

549 Avenue a, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
549 Avenue A - Property Id: 121917

Beautiful 1929 Craftsman fully renovated with original hardwood floors, built-ins and updated kitchen. This gem includes a screened in back porch with with unique period features such as a breakfast nook off of the kitchen. Located in old New Braunfels this, two bedroom one bath is located just a short walk from the Walnut Street Parks. Beautiful quiet neighborhood with large back yard. Please call 281 787 9310.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121917
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Avenue A have any available units?
549 Avenue A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 549 Avenue A have?
Some of 549 Avenue A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
549 Avenue A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Avenue A pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 Avenue A is pet friendly.
Does 549 Avenue A offer parking?
No, 549 Avenue A does not offer parking.
Does 549 Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 Avenue A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Avenue A have a pool?
No, 549 Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 549 Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 549 Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 Avenue A has units with dishwashers.
Does 549 Avenue A have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 Avenue A does not have units with air conditioning.
