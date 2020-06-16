All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 534 Creekside Forest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
534 Creekside Forest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

534 Creekside Forest

534 Creekside Forest · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

534 Creekside Forest, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 534 Creekside Forest · Avail. Jul 15

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
534 Creekside Forest Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close to Shopping and Entertainment! Refrigerator Included! - Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close to Shopping and Entertainment! Refrigerator Included! This Duplex Home Comes with an Automatic Sprinkler System, Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included, Garage Door Opener, Wood-Look Tile Flooring With Carpet In Bedrooms, Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops with Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances (Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator, & Stove), Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings and Walk-In Closets! CISD. 2 Pets Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2579131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Creekside Forest have any available units?
534 Creekside Forest has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 534 Creekside Forest have?
Some of 534 Creekside Forest's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Creekside Forest currently offering any rent specials?
534 Creekside Forest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Creekside Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Creekside Forest is pet friendly.
Does 534 Creekside Forest offer parking?
Yes, 534 Creekside Forest does offer parking.
Does 534 Creekside Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Creekside Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Creekside Forest have a pool?
No, 534 Creekside Forest does not have a pool.
Does 534 Creekside Forest have accessible units?
No, 534 Creekside Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Creekside Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 Creekside Forest has units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Creekside Forest have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Creekside Forest does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 534 Creekside Forest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity