w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

534 Creekside Forest Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close to Shopping and Entertainment! Refrigerator Included! - Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close to Shopping and Entertainment! Refrigerator Included! This Duplex Home Comes with an Automatic Sprinkler System, Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included, Garage Door Opener, Wood-Look Tile Flooring With Carpet In Bedrooms, Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops with Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances (Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator, & Stove), Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings and Walk-In Closets! CISD. 2 Pets Max.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2579131)