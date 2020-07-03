528 Starling Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Pride of Ownership is evident in this Beautiful 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath House with Loft/Office in Quail Valley Subdivision. Spacious Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances. Enjoy the Large Private Backyard with Covered Patio. The House comes with an Ice Cold Upgraded AC System and Ceiling Fans throughout for those Hot Summer Days. Minutes to Gruene, Downtown New Braunfels, Seguin, San Antonio, Resolute Hospital, Creekside Shopping & San Marcos Outlet Mall. Comal ISD Schools. Move-In Ready.