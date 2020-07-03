All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
528 Starling Creek
Last updated December 24 2019 at 8:07 AM

528 Starling Creek

528 Starling Creek · No Longer Available
Location

528 Starling Creek, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Pride of Ownership is evident in this Beautiful 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath House with Loft/Office in Quail Valley Subdivision. Spacious Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances. Enjoy the Large Private Backyard with Covered Patio. The House comes with an Ice Cold Upgraded AC System and Ceiling Fans throughout for those Hot Summer Days. Minutes to Gruene, Downtown New Braunfels, Seguin, San Antonio, Resolute Hospital, Creekside Shopping & San Marcos Outlet Mall. Comal ISD Schools. Move-In Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Starling Creek have any available units?
528 Starling Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 528 Starling Creek have?
Some of 528 Starling Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Starling Creek currently offering any rent specials?
528 Starling Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Starling Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Starling Creek is pet friendly.
Does 528 Starling Creek offer parking?
Yes, 528 Starling Creek offers parking.
Does 528 Starling Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 Starling Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Starling Creek have a pool?
No, 528 Starling Creek does not have a pool.
Does 528 Starling Creek have accessible units?
No, 528 Starling Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Starling Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 Starling Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Starling Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 528 Starling Creek has units with air conditioning.

