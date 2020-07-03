528 Starling Creek

Amenities
Pride of Ownership is evident in this Beautiful 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath House with Loft/Office in Quail Valley Subdivision. Spacious Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances. Enjoy the Large Private Backyard with Covered Patio. The House comes with an Ice Cold Upgraded AC System and Ceiling Fans throughout for those Hot Summer Days. Minutes to Gruene, Downtown New Braunfels, Seguin, San Antonio, Resolute Hospital, Creekside Shopping & San Marcos Outlet Mall. Comal ISD Schools. Move-In Ready.