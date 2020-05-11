525 Moonvine Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan range

New, never lived in, smart, single-story home! Free month, with 13 month or more lease. Must see open floor plan offering, 4 bedroom split Master, 2 bathrooms. The Foyer leads you straight to and Open Kitchen and kitchen island perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features gas stove, Frigidaire® Black appliances, and vinyl flooring. The Kitchen opens up to a large living area and includes a small Nook for a Breakfast or dining table. Large fenced yard! This beautiful home is ready for immediate move in.