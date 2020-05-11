All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
525 Moonvine Way
525 Moonvine Way

525 Moonvine Way · No Longer Available
New Braunfels
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

525 Moonvine Way, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
New, never lived in, smart, single-story home! Free month, with 13 month or more lease. Must see open floor plan offering, 4 bedroom split Master, 2 bathrooms. The Foyer leads you straight to and Open Kitchen and kitchen island perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features gas stove, Frigidaire® Black appliances, and vinyl flooring. The Kitchen opens up to a large living area and includes a small Nook for a Breakfast or dining table. Large fenced yard! This beautiful home is ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Moonvine Way have any available units?
525 Moonvine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 525 Moonvine Way have?
Some of 525 Moonvine Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Moonvine Way currently offering any rent specials?
525 Moonvine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Moonvine Way pet-friendly?
No, 525 Moonvine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 525 Moonvine Way offer parking?
No, 525 Moonvine Way does not offer parking.
Does 525 Moonvine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Moonvine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Moonvine Way have a pool?
No, 525 Moonvine Way does not have a pool.
Does 525 Moonvine Way have accessible units?
No, 525 Moonvine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Moonvine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Moonvine Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Moonvine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Moonvine Way does not have units with air conditioning.

