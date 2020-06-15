520 FM 306

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated 24hr gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access

This community offers one of the best bangs for your buck in all of New Braunfels. Come home to a creative interior design, enjoy the remarkable community privileges or explore the nearby dining, entertainment and shopping opportunities. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, BBQ area, outdoor pool and free common area Wi-Fi. Interior features include Texas-sized closets, fully-equipped kitchens, a patio/balcony and washer and dryer connections. Live here and live well! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.