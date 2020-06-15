All apartments in New Braunfels
520 FM 306
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 AM

520 FM 306

520 Fm 306 · (512) 439-0792
Location

520 Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$977

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
This community offers one of the best bangs for your buck in all of New Braunfels. Come home to a creative interior design, enjoy the remarkable community privileges or explore the nearby dining, entertainment and shopping opportunities. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, BBQ area, outdoor pool and free common area Wi-Fi. Interior features include Texas-sized closets, fully-equipped kitchens, a patio/balcony and washer and dryer connections. Live here and live well! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 FM 306 have any available units?
520 FM 306 has a unit available for $977 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 FM 306 have?
Some of 520 FM 306's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 FM 306 currently offering any rent specials?
520 FM 306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 FM 306 pet-friendly?
No, 520 FM 306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 520 FM 306 offer parking?
No, 520 FM 306 does not offer parking.
Does 520 FM 306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 FM 306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 FM 306 have a pool?
Yes, 520 FM 306 has a pool.
Does 520 FM 306 have accessible units?
No, 520 FM 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 520 FM 306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 FM 306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 FM 306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 FM 306 does not have units with air conditioning.
