Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
516 Marcia Place
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:30 AM

516 Marcia Place

516 Marcia Pl · No Longer Available
Location

516 Marcia Pl, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
Gorgeous Home located on "The Hill" and just a Short Walk or Golf Cart ride to Landa Park. French Country with a Modern Flair, Beautifully Appointed and loaded with Charm. The Large open floor plan offers a great place for gathering together with Family or entertaining Friends. The Kitchen wows with An abundance of Custom Cabinetry, an Oversized island, Quartz Countertops, Kitchenaide built in Double Ovens, 5 Burner Cooktop, Dishwasher and Warming Drawer, perfect for the family chef. The adjacent Wet Bar is equipped with an Ice Maker and Wine Cooler. 15' ceilings in the Living Room accents the Large Fireplace with Gas Burning Logs. The Master Suite features private access to the patio, His and Hers vanities, Large Walk in closet and a Spa Shower. Large outside Patio surrounded by Lush Landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Marcia Place have any available units?
516 Marcia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 516 Marcia Place have?
Some of 516 Marcia Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Marcia Place currently offering any rent specials?
516 Marcia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Marcia Place pet-friendly?
No, 516 Marcia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 516 Marcia Place offer parking?
No, 516 Marcia Place does not offer parking.
Does 516 Marcia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Marcia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Marcia Place have a pool?
No, 516 Marcia Place does not have a pool.
Does 516 Marcia Place have accessible units?
No, 516 Marcia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Marcia Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Marcia Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Marcia Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Marcia Place does not have units with air conditioning.
