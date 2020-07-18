516 Marcia Place

Amenities

Gorgeous Home located on "The Hill" and just a Short Walk or Golf Cart ride to Landa Park. French Country with a Modern Flair, Beautifully Appointed and loaded with Charm. The Large open floor plan offers a great place for gathering together with Family or entertaining Friends. The Kitchen wows with An abundance of Custom Cabinetry, an Oversized island, Quartz Countertops, Kitchenaide built in Double Ovens, 5 Burner Cooktop, Dishwasher and Warming Drawer, perfect for the family chef. The adjacent Wet Bar is equipped with an Ice Maker and Wine Cooler. 15' ceilings in the Living Room accents the Large Fireplace with Gas Burning Logs. The Master Suite features private access to the patio, His and Hers vanities, Large Walk in closet and a Spa Shower. Large outside Patio surrounded by Lush Landscaping.