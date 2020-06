Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful new home, never lived in! Ready for immediate move-in. This home's open floor plan offers, 4 bedroom, 2 bath. Wide entryway leads to a private hallway connecting three bedrooms and a full bath. The kitchen is a dream with plenty of kitchen cabinets and spacious countertops. A covered back porch for entertaining and a large yard. On those hot summer days, enjoy a dip in the community pool. Conveniently, located to I-35, Gruene and Downtown.