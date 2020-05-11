509 TOM KEMP DR

Amenities

NEW ON MARKET - 1580 sq ft, 3 bedrooms/2 bath 2 car garage, 1 story in beautiful Avery Park. Open floor plan-perfect for entertaining. Secluded master bedroom with master bath-huge garden tub. Walk-in closets. Tons of cabinet storage and prep area for the home's chef. Eat-in kitchen, walk-in pantry, and utility room. Comes with fridge, built-in microwave, electric range and dishwasher. Red cedar privacy fence with entry on both sides with covered patio and mature trees. Central air and heat. Pet case by case w/ extra deposit. Available 1st week of May 2020



(RLNE4714407)