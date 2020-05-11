All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

509 TOM KEMP DR

509 Tom Kemp Drive · No Longer Available
Location

509 Tom Kemp Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW ON MARKET - 1580 sq ft, 3 bedrooms/2 bath 2 car garage, 1 story in beautiful Avery Park. Open floor plan-perfect for entertaining. Secluded master bedroom with master bath-huge garden tub. Walk-in closets. Tons of cabinet storage and prep area for the home's chef. Eat-in kitchen, walk-in pantry, and utility room. Comes with fridge, built-in microwave, electric range and dishwasher. Red cedar privacy fence with entry on both sides with covered patio and mature trees. Central air and heat. Pet case by case w/ extra deposit. Available 1st week of May 2020

(RLNE4714407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 TOM KEMP DR have any available units?
509 TOM KEMP DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 509 TOM KEMP DR have?
Some of 509 TOM KEMP DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 TOM KEMP DR currently offering any rent specials?
509 TOM KEMP DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 TOM KEMP DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 TOM KEMP DR is pet friendly.
Does 509 TOM KEMP DR offer parking?
Yes, 509 TOM KEMP DR offers parking.
Does 509 TOM KEMP DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 TOM KEMP DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 TOM KEMP DR have a pool?
No, 509 TOM KEMP DR does not have a pool.
Does 509 TOM KEMP DR have accessible units?
No, 509 TOM KEMP DR does not have accessible units.
Does 509 TOM KEMP DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 TOM KEMP DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 TOM KEMP DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 509 TOM KEMP DR has units with air conditioning.
