New Braunfels, TX
502 Creekside Circle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

502 Creekside Circle

502 Creekside Circle · No Longer Available
Location

502 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
502 Creekside Circle Available 08/14/20 $500 Off First Full Months Rent!* 3/2/2 Duplex In Creekside Crossing! Corner Lot and Extended Backyard! - $500 Off First Full Months Rent When Signing a 2 Year Lease! 3/2/2 Duplex In Creekside Crossing! Corner Lot and Extended Backyard! Close to Creekside Shopping Center with Restaurants and Entertainment! This Home Comes Complete with a Refrigerator, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Island Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Double Vanity in Master Bath, Sprinkler System, Large Privacy Fenced Backyard, and Patio! CISD. 1 Dog Max, 50lbs Max. No Puppies or Cats.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4185573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Creekside Circle have any available units?
502 Creekside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 502 Creekside Circle have?
Some of 502 Creekside Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Creekside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
502 Creekside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Creekside Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Creekside Circle is pet friendly.
Does 502 Creekside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 502 Creekside Circle offers parking.
Does 502 Creekside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Creekside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Creekside Circle have a pool?
No, 502 Creekside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 502 Creekside Circle have accessible units?
No, 502 Creekside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Creekside Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Creekside Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Creekside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Creekside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
