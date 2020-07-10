All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:02 PM

479 W Merriweather Street

479 West Merriweather Street · No Longer Available
Location

479 West Merriweather Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely Charming and one of a kind remodeled bungalow in the heart of all the action. Minutes from all of New Braunfels best amenities, the lakes, the rivers, the restaurants, the nightlife, and the parks. The home is one of the coolest and most comfortable you will find. Enter the Texas star beveled glass door to find an open concept living/dining/kitchen with a huge center island that serves as your dining table as well. The totally remodeled kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a barn door pantry, custom shelving, and seed glass pendant lighting. A show piece! The living room has a huge picture window that floods the room with light. The landlord had an artist custom make and design a lot of the interiors. The home has a large front porch for lazy Texas days and a covered back porch perfect to chill and grill with the large wooded back yard. The fire pit is yours to get roaring! The home comes with washer, dryer, microwave and refrigerator. The garage though one car is deep and walled. This is a special place to call home. The neighborhood is ideally situated with easy access to the center of down town, i-35 if you need to commute. Big wide streets! Lovely trees, make this place a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 W Merriweather Street have any available units?
479 W Merriweather Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 479 W Merriweather Street have?
Some of 479 W Merriweather Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 W Merriweather Street currently offering any rent specials?
479 W Merriweather Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 W Merriweather Street pet-friendly?
No, 479 W Merriweather Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 479 W Merriweather Street offer parking?
Yes, 479 W Merriweather Street offers parking.
Does 479 W Merriweather Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 479 W Merriweather Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 W Merriweather Street have a pool?
No, 479 W Merriweather Street does not have a pool.
Does 479 W Merriweather Street have accessible units?
No, 479 W Merriweather Street does not have accessible units.
Does 479 W Merriweather Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 W Merriweather Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 479 W Merriweather Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 479 W Merriweather Street does not have units with air conditioning.

