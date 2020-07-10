479 W Merriweather Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Absolutely Charming and one of a kind remodeled bungalow in the heart of all the action. Minutes from all of New Braunfels best amenities, the lakes, the rivers, the restaurants, the nightlife, and the parks. The home is one of the coolest and most comfortable you will find. Enter the Texas star beveled glass door to find an open concept living/dining/kitchen with a huge center island that serves as your dining table as well. The totally remodeled kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a barn door pantry, custom shelving, and seed glass pendant lighting. A show piece! The living room has a huge picture window that floods the room with light. The landlord had an artist custom make and design a lot of the interiors. The home has a large front porch for lazy Texas days and a covered back porch perfect to chill and grill with the large wooded back yard. The fire pit is yours to get roaring! The home comes with washer, dryer, microwave and refrigerator. The garage though one car is deep and walled. This is a special place to call home. The neighborhood is ideally situated with easy access to the center of down town, i-35 if you need to commute. Big wide streets! Lovely trees, make this place a great place to call home.