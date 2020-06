Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Very rare sought after property! This is a lifestyle not just a home. Enjoy 2 Riverview Balconies, one off the Master bedroom and the other from the Family area. Kitchen & Breakfast bar open to Family room area. 1/2 bath for Visitors. Open flooplan waiting for entertaining. Splash into the pool or grab your paddle head down the stairs to the river. The complex feels like the country. Pack your bags...everything is there for your corporate lease.