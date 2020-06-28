All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 4640 Klein Meadows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
4640 Klein Meadows
Last updated March 26 2020 at 8:47 AM

4640 Klein Meadows

4640 Klein Meadows · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4640 Klein Meadows, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This stunning home on corner lot is rich in architectural features throughout.
This spacious, move-in ready home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, with over 1,900
square feet. This recently updated home with a large private
back yard, with a fire pit, is; literally located just steps from a playground and
the gated neighborhood swimming pool! Brand new carpet in FOUR bedrooms. Full laundry room, and a half bath downstairs.
This home features a functional open floor plan with a large living area opening
to the Entertainers kitchen; offering a center island with bar seating, granite-like
countertops, tile backsplash, pendant lighting and two pantries. All of the
bedrooms have high ceilings, fan fixtures, and ample closet space!! Modern
bathrooms with clean finishes, plenty of storage, and beautiful grey tile work.
Lots of space to add your personal touches! Separate laundry room… Central
A/C… Two-car garage. Quiet, upscale neighborhood, so Hurry, homes in this area go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 Klein Meadows have any available units?
4640 Klein Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 4640 Klein Meadows have?
Some of 4640 Klein Meadows's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4640 Klein Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
4640 Klein Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 Klein Meadows pet-friendly?
No, 4640 Klein Meadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 4640 Klein Meadows offer parking?
Yes, 4640 Klein Meadows offers parking.
Does 4640 Klein Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4640 Klein Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 Klein Meadows have a pool?
Yes, 4640 Klein Meadows has a pool.
Does 4640 Klein Meadows have accessible units?
No, 4640 Klein Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 Klein Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4640 Klein Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does 4640 Klein Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4640 Klein Meadows has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas