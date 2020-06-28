4640 Klein Meadows

Amenities

This stunning home on corner lot is rich in architectural features throughout.

This spacious, move-in ready home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, with over 1,900

square feet. This recently updated home with a large private

back yard, with a fire pit, is; literally located just steps from a playground and

the gated neighborhood swimming pool! Brand new carpet in FOUR bedrooms. Full laundry room, and a half bath downstairs.

This home features a functional open floor plan with a large living area opening

to the Entertainers kitchen; offering a center island with bar seating, granite-like

countertops, tile backsplash, pendant lighting and two pantries. All of the

bedrooms have high ceilings, fan fixtures, and ample closet space!! Modern

bathrooms with clean finishes, plenty of storage, and beautiful grey tile work.

Lots of space to add your personal touches! Separate laundry room… Central

A/C… Two-car garage. Quiet, upscale neighborhood, so Hurry, homes in this area go fast.