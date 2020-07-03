418 South Water Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Walk into the huge living room with vaulted ceilings in this open concept 4 bedroom 2 bath home. The living room opens to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has tons of room and counter space great for doing your prep work for big dinners! The kitchen opens to the spacious backyard which is fenced in and perfect for your dog. The master bedroom has a full on suite with big closet and is located at the back of the home for extra privacy. This home has a perfect lay out for any living situation, complete with attached 2 car garage. Come take a look at this beautiful property today. Call Josh Rand. RentersWarehouse.com. 512-549-6079.