Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:58 PM

418 South Water Lane

418 South Water Lane · No Longer Available
Location

418 South Water Lane, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Walk into the huge living room with vaulted ceilings in this open concept 4 bedroom 2 bath home. The living room opens to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has tons of room and counter space great for doing your prep work for big dinners! The kitchen opens to the spacious backyard which is fenced in and perfect for your dog. The master bedroom has a full on suite with big closet and is located at the back of the home for extra privacy. This home has a perfect lay out for any living situation, complete with attached 2 car garage. Come take a look at this beautiful property today. Call Josh Rand. RentersWarehouse.com. 512-549-6079.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 South Water Lane have any available units?
418 South Water Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 418 South Water Lane currently offering any rent specials?
418 South Water Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 South Water Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 South Water Lane is pet friendly.
Does 418 South Water Lane offer parking?
Yes, 418 South Water Lane offers parking.
Does 418 South Water Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 South Water Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 South Water Lane have a pool?
No, 418 South Water Lane does not have a pool.
Does 418 South Water Lane have accessible units?
No, 418 South Water Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 418 South Water Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 South Water Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 South Water Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 South Water Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

