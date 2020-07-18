All apartments in New Braunfels
415 Creekside Curve

415 Creekside Curve · No Longer Available
Location

415 Creekside Curve, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
415 Creekside Curve Available 08/14/20 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home in Creekside Crossing with Plenty of Room! Largest 3/2 Floorplan in Creekside Crossing at a GREAT Price! Balcony & Game Room! - 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home in Creekside Crossing with Plenty of Room! Largest 3/2 Floorplan in Creekside Crossing at a GREAT Price! Balcony & Game Room! This Home Is Filled with Upgraded Amenities Including Balcony and Game Room, High Ceilings, Stainless Appliances (Built in Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher), Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, "Wood-Look" Tile & Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity/Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Walk-In Closets, Privacy Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio, and Sprinkler System! CISD. 2 Pets Max.

*Renters Insurance Required!*

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3449291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Creekside Curve have any available units?
415 Creekside Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 415 Creekside Curve have?
Some of 415 Creekside Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Creekside Curve currently offering any rent specials?
415 Creekside Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Creekside Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Creekside Curve is pet friendly.
Does 415 Creekside Curve offer parking?
No, 415 Creekside Curve does not offer parking.
Does 415 Creekside Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Creekside Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Creekside Curve have a pool?
No, 415 Creekside Curve does not have a pool.
Does 415 Creekside Curve have accessible units?
No, 415 Creekside Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Creekside Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Creekside Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Creekside Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Creekside Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
