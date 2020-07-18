Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

415 Creekside Curve Available 08/14/20 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home in Creekside Crossing with Plenty of Room! Largest 3/2 Floorplan in Creekside Crossing at a GREAT Price! Balcony & Game Room! - 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home in Creekside Crossing with Plenty of Room! Largest 3/2 Floorplan in Creekside Crossing at a GREAT Price! Balcony & Game Room! This Home Is Filled with Upgraded Amenities Including Balcony and Game Room, High Ceilings, Stainless Appliances (Built in Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher), Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, "Wood-Look" Tile & Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity/Stand Up Shower in Master Bath, Walk-In Closets, Privacy Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio, and Sprinkler System! CISD. 2 Pets Max.



*Renters Insurance Required!*



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE3449291)