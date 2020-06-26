364 Cylamen

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bathtub

AVAILABLE 7/1/19. Come see this spacious 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom + office in Magnolia Springs, New Braunfels. Plenty of square footage! Brick on four sides of exterior and covered back porch. Open concept kitchen and living space includes wood burning fireplace, granite counters, large kitchen cabinets, & built in stainless steel appliances. Large master suite is towards the back for additional privacy and features a walk in closet, garden tub, double vanities and separate shower. Call TODAY! Josh Rand. RentersWarehouse.com. (512) 549-6079