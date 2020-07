Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Single story home in New Braunfels. This home is located on a corner lot in the subdivision of North Park Meadows. This single story has four bedrooms and the fourth bedroom can be converted to a study. You will be conveniently located to IH35 & FM 725. This home has been freshly painted and new tile floors installed. This one will not last long!!!