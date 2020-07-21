All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
343 SNOW GOOSE
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:24 PM

343 SNOW GOOSE

343 Snow Goose · No Longer Available
New Braunfels
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

343 Snow Goose, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, like new one story home! This home features a VERY open floorplan, HUGE living room and kitchen area, including bar seating and an eat in kitchen, Large windows offering ample natural light, Tile flooring through all main living areas, Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, Large island, all stainless steel appliances, with beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large sized secondary bedrooms, and an office space big enough for two! Oversized covered patio with a gas hook up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 SNOW GOOSE have any available units?
343 SNOW GOOSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 343 SNOW GOOSE have?
Some of 343 SNOW GOOSE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 SNOW GOOSE currently offering any rent specials?
343 SNOW GOOSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 SNOW GOOSE pet-friendly?
No, 343 SNOW GOOSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 343 SNOW GOOSE offer parking?
Yes, 343 SNOW GOOSE offers parking.
Does 343 SNOW GOOSE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 SNOW GOOSE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 SNOW GOOSE have a pool?
No, 343 SNOW GOOSE does not have a pool.
Does 343 SNOW GOOSE have accessible units?
No, 343 SNOW GOOSE does not have accessible units.
Does 343 SNOW GOOSE have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 SNOW GOOSE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 343 SNOW GOOSE have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 SNOW GOOSE does not have units with air conditioning.
