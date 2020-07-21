343 SNOW GOOSE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, like new one story home! This home features a VERY open floorplan, HUGE living room and kitchen area, including bar seating and an eat in kitchen, Large windows offering ample natural light, Tile flooring through all main living areas, Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, Large island, all stainless steel appliances, with beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Large sized secondary bedrooms, and an office space big enough for two! Oversized covered patio with a gas hook up!