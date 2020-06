Amenities

This German style 2 bedroom 2 bath home is waiting you. Bonus room could be used as an office or 3rd bedroom. The wood burning rock fireplace nestled in the living room gives the home a warm and cozy feel. The kitchen offer granite counter tops, refrigerator and lots of cabinets for plenty of storage. Retreat up the spiral stair case to the second floor featuring a balcony perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, chandelier and walk in closet. Upstairs has new carpet. This home offers 2 car detached garage and fenced in yard. Call to day to schedule your private tour.