341 Untermaier
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:15 PM

341 Untermaier

341 Untermaier St · No Longer Available
Location

341 Untermaier St, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Be the first to live in this beautiful condo in south New Braunfels. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an oversized one-car garage with a small patio and fenced in yard. All appliances including refrigerator, washer, and dryer! Beautiful designer touches like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, crown molding, 2" faux wood blinds just to name a few. Come and see this great unit that is an easy commute to NE San Antonio, Seguin, and San Marcos. Ready for immediate move-in! One month free rent for qualified applicants! View the matterport tour at ( https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YRSjkdhK5ZK )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Untermaier have any available units?
341 Untermaier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 341 Untermaier have?
Some of 341 Untermaier's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Untermaier currently offering any rent specials?
341 Untermaier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Untermaier pet-friendly?
No, 341 Untermaier is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 341 Untermaier offer parking?
Yes, 341 Untermaier offers parking.
Does 341 Untermaier have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 Untermaier offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Untermaier have a pool?
No, 341 Untermaier does not have a pool.
Does 341 Untermaier have accessible units?
No, 341 Untermaier does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Untermaier have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 Untermaier does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Untermaier have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Untermaier does not have units with air conditioning.

