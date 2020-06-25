Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

310 Rosalie Available 11/15/19 Two Story 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home Close To IH-35 For Easy Commuting! - Two Story 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home Close To IH-35 For Easy Commuting! This 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home is Located Minutes Away From Creekside Shopping and Has Easy Access To IH 35! Features Include: Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Breakfast Bar, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Patio and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites.



