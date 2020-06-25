All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

310 Rosalie

310 Rosalie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

310 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
310 Rosalie Available 11/15/19 Two Story 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home Close To IH-35 For Easy Commuting! - Two Story 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home Close To IH-35 For Easy Commuting! This 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home is Located Minutes Away From Creekside Shopping and Has Easy Access To IH 35! Features Include: Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Breakfast Bar, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Patio and Privacy Fenced Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2268654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Rosalie have any available units?
310 Rosalie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 310 Rosalie have?
Some of 310 Rosalie's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Rosalie currently offering any rent specials?
310 Rosalie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Rosalie pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Rosalie is pet friendly.
Does 310 Rosalie offer parking?
Yes, 310 Rosalie offers parking.
Does 310 Rosalie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Rosalie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Rosalie have a pool?
No, 310 Rosalie does not have a pool.
Does 310 Rosalie have accessible units?
No, 310 Rosalie does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Rosalie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Rosalie has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Rosalie have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Rosalie does not have units with air conditioning.
