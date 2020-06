Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with large 19 x 14 game room conveniently located just off IH 35 in the Magnolia Springs subdivision in New Braunfels. Incredibly convenient location if you work towards San Antonio, but love the New Braunfels life or visa versa! Spacious yard and BONUS only a hop, skip and a jump to the community park/playground!