New Braunfels, TX
3025 Douglas Fir
3025 Douglas Fir

3025 Douglas Fir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Douglas Fir Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex on Douglas Fir. Stained concrete in living and kitchen, carpet in all bedrooms. This is a one story duplex. Large garden tub in the master to soak in after a long day. Pictures are from when home was vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Douglas Fir have any available units?
3025 Douglas Fir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3025 Douglas Fir have?
Some of 3025 Douglas Fir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Douglas Fir currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Douglas Fir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Douglas Fir pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Douglas Fir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 3025 Douglas Fir offer parking?
Yes, 3025 Douglas Fir offers parking.
Does 3025 Douglas Fir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Douglas Fir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Douglas Fir have a pool?
No, 3025 Douglas Fir does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Douglas Fir have accessible units?
No, 3025 Douglas Fir does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Douglas Fir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3025 Douglas Fir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 Douglas Fir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3025 Douglas Fir does not have units with air conditioning.
