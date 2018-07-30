3025 Douglas Fir

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex on Douglas Fir. Stained concrete in living and kitchen, carpet in all bedrooms. This is a one story duplex. Large garden tub in the master to soak in after a long day. Pictures are from when home was vacant.