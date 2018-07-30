3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex on Douglas Fir. Stained concrete in living and kitchen, carpet in all bedrooms. This is a one story duplex. Large garden tub in the master to soak in after a long day. Pictures are from when home was vacant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3025 Douglas Fir have any available units?
3025 Douglas Fir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 3025 Douglas Fir have?
Some of 3025 Douglas Fir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Douglas Fir currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Douglas Fir is not currently offering any rent specials.