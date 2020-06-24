3023 Green Mountain Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex for lease. Tenant loved to garden, so the patio area is nicely landscaped. Large open floorplan with livingroom and kitchen and a breakfast bar open to the livingroom. Split bedrooms for privacy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3023 Green Mountain Drive have any available units?
3023 Green Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 3023 Green Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Green Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.