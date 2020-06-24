All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:09 AM

3023 Green Mountain Drive

3023 Green Mountain Drive
Location

3023 Green Mountain Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex for lease. Tenant loved to garden, so the patio area is nicely landscaped. Large open floorplan with livingroom and kitchen and a breakfast bar open to the livingroom. Split bedrooms for privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 Green Mountain Drive have any available units?
3023 Green Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 3023 Green Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Green Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 Green Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3023 Green Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 3023 Green Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3023 Green Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 3023 Green Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 Green Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 Green Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 3023 Green Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3023 Green Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 3023 Green Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 Green Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 Green Mountain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3023 Green Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3023 Green Mountain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

