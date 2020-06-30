2746 Heynis North

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well kept duplex in quiet neighborhood. Enter large livingroom with elegant coffered ceiling. Two nice sized bedrooms, master with 8.8' x 6.5' walk-in closet & 8.8' x 6.4' private bath. All tile flooring throughout. Galley kitchen with ample counterspace & cabinets includes fridge/freezer, range with glass cooktop & dishwasher. Separate Dining room (or Flexroom/Office) opens onto a 19' x 12' Covered Back porch. Porch is also accessible from Master Bedroom. Fenced backyard. 1 car garage (23.5' x 14.35') with hookups. All brick duplex. Minor improvements in progress, otherwise MOVE IN READY!! Easy access to IH35. See attached rental criteria.