New Braunfels, TX
2746 Heynis North
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:20 AM

2746 Heynis North

2746 North Heynis · No Longer Available
Location

2746 North Heynis, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well kept duplex in quiet neighborhood. Enter large livingroom with elegant coffered ceiling. Two nice sized bedrooms, master with 8.8' x 6.5' walk-in closet & 8.8' x 6.4' private bath. All tile flooring throughout. Galley kitchen with ample counterspace & cabinets includes fridge/freezer, range with glass cooktop & dishwasher. Separate Dining room (or Flexroom/Office) opens onto a 19' x 12' Covered Back porch. Porch is also accessible from Master Bedroom. Fenced backyard. 1 car garage (23.5' x 14.35') with hookups. All brick duplex. Minor improvements in progress, otherwise MOVE IN READY!! Easy access to IH35. See attached rental criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 Heynis North have any available units?
2746 Heynis North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2746 Heynis North have?
Some of 2746 Heynis North's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 Heynis North currently offering any rent specials?
2746 Heynis North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 Heynis North pet-friendly?
No, 2746 Heynis North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2746 Heynis North offer parking?
Yes, 2746 Heynis North offers parking.
Does 2746 Heynis North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2746 Heynis North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 Heynis North have a pool?
No, 2746 Heynis North does not have a pool.
Does 2746 Heynis North have accessible units?
No, 2746 Heynis North does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 Heynis North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2746 Heynis North has units with dishwashers.
Does 2746 Heynis North have units with air conditioning?
No, 2746 Heynis North does not have units with air conditioning.

