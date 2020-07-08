All apartments in New Braunfels
2729 Morning Moon

2729 Morning Moon · No Longer Available
Location

2729 Morning Moon, New Braunfels, TX 78132
Hunters Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely, one story, garden home ready for move in tucked away on quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable gated community of Gardens of Hunters Creek. This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath beauty sparkles with fresh, soft grey interior paint, new Oak flooring, new carpet, new dishwasher, new sink and fixtures. Lots of natural light, tasteful interior decor, white kitchen cabinets, an excellent floor plan w/ private master suite, an elegant dining room, cheery breakfast nook, screened in porch, and a shaded, fenced yard make this property a perfect place to call home. Enjoy Texas living at its best ---just minutes to great shopping, schools, Landa Park, downtown New Braunfels and I35 access. Pets on a case by case basis. This is sure to go fast so call for your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 Morning Moon have any available units?
2729 Morning Moon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2729 Morning Moon have?
Some of 2729 Morning Moon's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 Morning Moon currently offering any rent specials?
2729 Morning Moon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 Morning Moon pet-friendly?
Yes, 2729 Morning Moon is pet friendly.
Does 2729 Morning Moon offer parking?
Yes, 2729 Morning Moon offers parking.
Does 2729 Morning Moon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2729 Morning Moon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 Morning Moon have a pool?
No, 2729 Morning Moon does not have a pool.
Does 2729 Morning Moon have accessible units?
No, 2729 Morning Moon does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 Morning Moon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 Morning Moon has units with dishwashers.
Does 2729 Morning Moon have units with air conditioning?
No, 2729 Morning Moon does not have units with air conditioning.

