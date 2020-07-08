2729 Morning Moon

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely, one story, garden home ready for move in tucked away on quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable gated community of Gardens of Hunters Creek. This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath beauty sparkles with fresh, soft grey interior paint, new Oak flooring, new carpet, new dishwasher, new sink and fixtures. Lots of natural light, tasteful interior decor, white kitchen cabinets, an excellent floor plan w/ private master suite, an elegant dining room, cheery breakfast nook, screened in porch, and a shaded, fenced yard make this property a perfect place to call home. Enjoy Texas living at its best ---just minutes to great shopping, schools, Landa Park, downtown New Braunfels and I35 access. Pets on a case by case basis. This is sure to go fast so call for your private tour today!