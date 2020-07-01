2704 Heynis N

Amenities
High end duplex with Amazing finishing through out. Private location in Quiet neighborhood. You'll feel like you live in a Castle with turret entry! Kitchen with Island, Stainless appliances, even a trash compactor! 10 foot ceilings! Vaulted ceiling in Living is 16.5 Ft. high with crown molding & recessed lighting. All bedrooms have elegant coffered ceilings. Two bedrooms access covered b14.5' x 15' Back porch. Master w/ large walk-in closet & private bath. Teak flooring throughout/ Gorgeous 8 Ft. Solid Doors. Thick stucco walled backyard. HUGE 2 car garage with hookups. All brick duplex. Move in ready!! See attached rental criteria.