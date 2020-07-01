2704 Heynis N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

High end duplex with Amazing finishing through out. Private location in Quiet neighborhood. You'll feel like you live in a Castle with turret entry! Kitchen with Island, Stainless appliances, even a trash compactor! 10 foot ceilings! Vaulted ceiling in Living is 16.5 Ft. high with crown molding & recessed lighting. All bedrooms have elegant coffered ceilings. Two bedrooms access covered b14.5' x 15' Back porch. Master w/ large walk-in closet & private bath. Teak flooring throughout/ Gorgeous 8 Ft. Solid Doors. Thick stucco walled backyard. HUGE 2 car garage with hookups. All brick duplex. Move in ready!! See attached rental criteria.