All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 258 Topaz.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
258 Topaz
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:44 AM

258 Topaz

258 Topaz · (210) 301-2081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

258 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with high ceilings allows lots of natural light through the house. This inviting home will have professional landscaped maintenance included for the front yard and also includes a private fenced in backyard. All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Monthly pet fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Topaz have any available units?
258 Topaz has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 258 Topaz have?
Some of 258 Topaz's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Topaz currently offering any rent specials?
258 Topaz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Topaz pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 Topaz is pet friendly.
Does 258 Topaz offer parking?
Yes, 258 Topaz does offer parking.
Does 258 Topaz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Topaz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Topaz have a pool?
No, 258 Topaz does not have a pool.
Does 258 Topaz have accessible units?
No, 258 Topaz does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Topaz have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Topaz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Topaz have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Topaz does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 258 Topaz?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity