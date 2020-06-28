All apartments in New Braunfels
2576 Pahmeyer

2576 Pahmeyer Road · No Longer Available
Location

2576 Pahmeyer Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT!!!
Luxury spacious duplex features 11 foot ceilings in living room, 10 foot ceilings in master bedroom, stained concrete flooring and granite counter-tops. No carpet! Refrigerator is included. Enjoy brand new black contemporary appliances, 42 inch upper kitchen cabinets, large 2 car garage, and a private fenced yard with a 10X20 covered patio. Sprinkler system.
Pet approval required, case by case basis.
Call, text or email for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2576 Pahmeyer have any available units?
2576 Pahmeyer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2576 Pahmeyer have?
Some of 2576 Pahmeyer's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2576 Pahmeyer currently offering any rent specials?
2576 Pahmeyer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2576 Pahmeyer pet-friendly?
Yes, 2576 Pahmeyer is pet friendly.
Does 2576 Pahmeyer offer parking?
Yes, 2576 Pahmeyer offers parking.
Does 2576 Pahmeyer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2576 Pahmeyer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2576 Pahmeyer have a pool?
No, 2576 Pahmeyer does not have a pool.
Does 2576 Pahmeyer have accessible units?
No, 2576 Pahmeyer does not have accessible units.
Does 2576 Pahmeyer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2576 Pahmeyer has units with dishwashers.
Does 2576 Pahmeyer have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2576 Pahmeyer has units with air conditioning.
