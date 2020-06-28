2576 Pahmeyer

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT!!!

Luxury spacious duplex features 11 foot ceilings in living room, 10 foot ceilings in master bedroom, stained concrete flooring and granite counter-tops. No carpet! Refrigerator is included. Enjoy brand new black contemporary appliances, 42 inch upper kitchen cabinets, large 2 car garage, and a private fenced yard with a 10X20 covered patio. Sprinkler system.

Pet approval required, case by case basis.

Call, text or email for more info!