257 E. Garza

2 Weeks Free! Completely Updated 3/1 House Located Close to Downtown! - 2 Weeks Free Rent! Completely Updated 3/1 House Located Close to Downtown! Cozy and Cute as a Button! This 1116 Sq Ft (per owner) Home Features: Granite Countertops, Hardwood and Tile Flooring, Stainless Appliances, Stove, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Ceiling Fans, Laundry Room Inside with Washer/Dryer Connections, Office, Yard Care Included and Covered Back Porch w/Ceiling Fan and Storage Space! NBISD. Built in 1926! 1 Pet Max, 30lb Max. No Cats, Please.



*Storage Shed does not Convey.*



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Cats Allowed



