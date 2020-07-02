All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

257 E. Garza

257 East Garza Street · No Longer Available
Location

257 East Garza Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 Weeks Free! Completely Updated 3/1 House Located Close to Downtown! - 2 Weeks Free Rent! Completely Updated 3/1 House Located Close to Downtown! Cozy and Cute as a Button! This 1116 Sq Ft (per owner) Home Features: Granite Countertops, Hardwood and Tile Flooring, Stainless Appliances, Stove, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Ceiling Fans, Laundry Room Inside with Washer/Dryer Connections, Office, Yard Care Included and Covered Back Porch w/Ceiling Fan and Storage Space! NBISD. Built in 1926! 1 Pet Max, 30lb Max. No Cats, Please.

*Storage Shed does not Convey.*

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2865537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 E. Garza have any available units?
257 E. Garza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 257 E. Garza have?
Some of 257 E. Garza's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 E. Garza currently offering any rent specials?
257 E. Garza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 E. Garza pet-friendly?
Yes, 257 E. Garza is pet friendly.
Does 257 E. Garza offer parking?
No, 257 E. Garza does not offer parking.
Does 257 E. Garza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 E. Garza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 E. Garza have a pool?
No, 257 E. Garza does not have a pool.
Does 257 E. Garza have accessible units?
No, 257 E. Garza does not have accessible units.
Does 257 E. Garza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 E. Garza has units with dishwashers.
Does 257 E. Garza have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 E. Garza does not have units with air conditioning.

