Last updated January 25 2020 at 4:00 AM

2530 Dove Crossing Drive

2530 Dove Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2530 Dove Crossing Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Move In Ready-Beautiful home located on a Green Belt=no one directly behind you. Totally updated 3 bdrm; 2 bath home w/kitchen open to Dining and Family Room. Large Walk In Pantry and Laundry Room Combo. Wood plank flooring thru out except for 2 bdrms w/new carpet. 3rd bdrm has french doors and wood plank flooring. Master has wood plank floored walk in closet; tiled bath has garden tub and separate shower w/double sink vanity. Neighborhood has a community pool with playground and basketball court. Close to schools; shops; dining and downtown.
ALL applicants 18 yrs & Older must apply online & pay the $55 when submitting applications. Pets Negotiable, Non Aggressive Breeds only. Must submit: Driver's License; SS card; last 3 month's pay stubs or form of proof of income; Credit and Criminal and Rental History Background Checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2530 Dove Crossing Drive have any available units?
2530 Dove Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2530 Dove Crossing Drive have?
Some of 2530 Dove Crossing Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 Dove Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Dove Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Dove Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 Dove Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2530 Dove Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2530 Dove Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 2530 Dove Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 Dove Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Dove Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2530 Dove Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 2530 Dove Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 2530 Dove Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Dove Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2530 Dove Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2530 Dove Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2530 Dove Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

