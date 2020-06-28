2530 Dove Crossing Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Move In Ready-Beautiful home located on a Green Belt=no one directly behind you. Totally updated 3 bdrm; 2 bath home w/kitchen open to Dining and Family Room. Large Walk In Pantry and Laundry Room Combo. Wood plank flooring thru out except for 2 bdrms w/new carpet. 3rd bdrm has french doors and wood plank flooring. Master has wood plank floored walk in closet; tiled bath has garden tub and separate shower w/double sink vanity. Neighborhood has a community pool with playground and basketball court. Close to schools; shops; dining and downtown.

ALL applicants 18 yrs & Older must apply online & pay the $55 when submitting applications. Pets Negotiable, Non Aggressive Breeds only. Must submit: Driver's License; SS card; last 3 month's pay stubs or form of proof of income; Credit and Criminal and Rental History Background Checks.