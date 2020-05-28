250 Crane Crest - 250

Amenities

Great New Braunfels neighborhood with sidewalks to ride bikes etc. Home is approximately 1644 square feet with a split plan master bedroom at the back of the home and extra bedrooms to the front of the house. Home has been completely remodeled. New flooring, crown molding, large baseboards, drapes, stainless appliances with a large back yard with a storage building. Tile in all areas but the bedrooms. Pets welcome on a case by case basis