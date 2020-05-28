All apartments in New Braunfels
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
250 Crane Crest - 250
Last updated May 25 2020 at 2:06 AM

250 Crane Crest - 250

250 Crane Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

250 Crane Crest Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Home has been updated with stainless appliances, new tile in living, kitchen, dining. baths and hallways. Oversized back yard with a storage unit. Covered front and back porch. Landscaped backyard. Split floor plan with master bedroom to the rear of home and kids rooms to the front of the home. Nice quiet street great for families. Well maintained. Owner managed rental, hands-on managing. Must see home to appreciate the work the owners have put in the home.
Great New Braunfels neighborhood with sidewalks to ride bikes etc. Home is approximately 1644 square feet with a split plan master bedroom at the back of the home and extra bedrooms to the front of the house. Home has been completely remodeled. New flooring, crown molding, large baseboards, drapes, stainless appliances with a large back yard with a storage building. Tile in all areas but the bedrooms. Pets welcome on a case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Crane Crest - 250 have any available units?
250 Crane Crest - 250 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 250 Crane Crest - 250 have?
Some of 250 Crane Crest - 250's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Crane Crest - 250 currently offering any rent specials?
250 Crane Crest - 250 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Crane Crest - 250 pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 Crane Crest - 250 is pet friendly.
Does 250 Crane Crest - 250 offer parking?
No, 250 Crane Crest - 250 does not offer parking.
Does 250 Crane Crest - 250 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Crane Crest - 250 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Crane Crest - 250 have a pool?
No, 250 Crane Crest - 250 does not have a pool.
Does 250 Crane Crest - 250 have accessible units?
No, 250 Crane Crest - 250 does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Crane Crest - 250 have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 Crane Crest - 250 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Crane Crest - 250 have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Crane Crest - 250 does not have units with air conditioning.
