Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2419 North Ranch Estates

2419 North Ranch Estates Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2419 North Ranch Estates Boulevard, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available NOW! Stunning 3/2/2 Home in Gardens of Ranch Estates! Filled with Updates! - Available NOW! Stunning 3/2/2 Home in Gardens of North Ranch Estates! Filled with Updates! This Beautiful Home Features Granite Countertops, TONS of Cabinet and Countertop Space in the Kitchen, Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, High Ceilings with Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans, Tile Flooring Throughout, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Tiled Walk In Shower in Master Bathroom, Walk In Closet in Master Bedroom, Spacious Covered Back Patio, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Oversized 2 Car Garage, and Sprinkler System! NBISD. Pets Negotiable.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 North Ranch Estates have any available units?
2419 North Ranch Estates doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2419 North Ranch Estates have?
Some of 2419 North Ranch Estates's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 North Ranch Estates currently offering any rent specials?
2419 North Ranch Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 North Ranch Estates pet-friendly?
No, 2419 North Ranch Estates is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2419 North Ranch Estates offer parking?
Yes, 2419 North Ranch Estates offers parking.
Does 2419 North Ranch Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 North Ranch Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 North Ranch Estates have a pool?
No, 2419 North Ranch Estates does not have a pool.
Does 2419 North Ranch Estates have accessible units?
No, 2419 North Ranch Estates does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 North Ranch Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 North Ranch Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 North Ranch Estates have units with air conditioning?
No, 2419 North Ranch Estates does not have units with air conditioning.
