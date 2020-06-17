All apartments in New Braunfels
241 Bobolink Drive · No Longer Available
Location

241 Bobolink Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Excellent Location! Cozy 2/1 Duplex with Carport! Newly Installed Flooring! - Excellent Location! Cozy 2/1 Duplex with Carport! This Home is Close to IH35 for Commuters and Comes Complete with a Stove, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, New Vinyl Plank Flooring, Shower/Tub Combo and Nice Mature Shade Trees! NBISD. 1 Pet Max with Restrictions.

*Refrigerator Does Not Convey*

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5451224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Bobolink have any available units?
241 Bobolink doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 241 Bobolink have?
Some of 241 Bobolink's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Bobolink currently offering any rent specials?
241 Bobolink isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Bobolink pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 Bobolink is pet friendly.
Does 241 Bobolink offer parking?
Yes, 241 Bobolink does offer parking.
Does 241 Bobolink have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Bobolink does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Bobolink have a pool?
No, 241 Bobolink does not have a pool.
Does 241 Bobolink have accessible units?
No, 241 Bobolink does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Bobolink have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 Bobolink has units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Bobolink have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Bobolink does not have units with air conditioning.
