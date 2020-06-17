241 Bobolink

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carport ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Excellent Location! Cozy 2/1 Duplex with Carport! Newly Installed Flooring! - Excellent Location! Cozy 2/1 Duplex with Carport! This Home is Close to IH35 for Commuters and Comes Complete with a Stove, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, New Vinyl Plank Flooring, Shower/Tub Combo and Nice Mature Shade Trees! NBISD. 1 Pet Max with Restrictions.



*Refrigerator Does Not Convey*



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE5451224)