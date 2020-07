Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This home comes with all the appliances included (Glass cooktop stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, and Dryer). The home has an open floor plan with plenty of natural light. The modern kitchen has granite countertops and includes all stainless steel appliances. The second floor holds 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Community pool and just minutes from Fischer Park. Make this beauty yours. Lease terms and pets are negotiable.