Last updated December 17 2019 at 5:23 AM

2349 Waterford Grace

2349 Waterford Grace · No Longer Available
Location

2349 Waterford Grace, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 4BR/3BA waterfront home on Lake Dunlap featuring lovely natural light that streams in from oversized windows to show off incredible hardwood floors. Home was custom built to allow for entertaining as well as family living. Custom cabinets adorn the walls of the kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and plenty of built-ins throughout. All bedrooms are downstairs, game room upstairs. Tucked away at the end of the Cul-De-Sac, this homes provides tranquility and privacy with its unobstructed views of the lake. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 Waterford Grace have any available units?
2349 Waterford Grace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2349 Waterford Grace have?
Some of 2349 Waterford Grace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 Waterford Grace currently offering any rent specials?
2349 Waterford Grace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 Waterford Grace pet-friendly?
No, 2349 Waterford Grace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2349 Waterford Grace offer parking?
Yes, 2349 Waterford Grace offers parking.
Does 2349 Waterford Grace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2349 Waterford Grace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 Waterford Grace have a pool?
No, 2349 Waterford Grace does not have a pool.
Does 2349 Waterford Grace have accessible units?
No, 2349 Waterford Grace does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 Waterford Grace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2349 Waterford Grace has units with dishwashers.
Does 2349 Waterford Grace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2349 Waterford Grace does not have units with air conditioning.

