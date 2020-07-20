Amenities

231 Goliad Available 04/12/19 Spacious Home in Dove Crossing! Custom Master Bedroom Closet, Game Room + So Much More! Close to Fischer Park! - Easy Access to IH 35 and Close to Fischer Park! This Home is Packed with Amenities Including a Wood Burning Fireplace, Two Dining Areas, Game Room, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Stove/Oven Range, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Stand Up Shower & Garden Tub in Master Bathroom, Custom Cabinets in the Master Bedroom, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Storage Shed, Covered Back Patio w/ Ceiling Fan, Access to the Community Pool* and an Extended Rock Patio with Built In Fire Pit! NBISD. 2 Pets Max with Restrictions. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Dogs - Over 1 Year.



*Pool Key - Tenant Expense



(RLNE4276929)