231 Goliad
231 Goliad

231 Goliad Drive · No Longer Available
Location

231 Goliad Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
231 Goliad Available 04/12/19 Spacious Home in Dove Crossing! Custom Master Bedroom Closet, Game Room + So Much More! Close to Fischer Park! - Easy Access to IH 35 and Close to Fischer Park! This Home is Packed with Amenities Including a Wood Burning Fireplace, Two Dining Areas, Game Room, Dishwasher, Built In Microwave, Stove/Oven Range, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Stand Up Shower & Garden Tub in Master Bathroom, Custom Cabinets in the Master Bedroom, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Storage Shed, Covered Back Patio w/ Ceiling Fan, Access to the Community Pool* and an Extended Rock Patio with Built In Fire Pit! NBISD. 2 Pets Max with Restrictions. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Dogs - Over 1 Year.

*Pool Key - Tenant Expense

(RLNE4276929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Goliad have any available units?
231 Goliad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 231 Goliad have?
Some of 231 Goliad's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Goliad currently offering any rent specials?
231 Goliad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Goliad pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Goliad is pet friendly.
Does 231 Goliad offer parking?
No, 231 Goliad does not offer parking.
Does 231 Goliad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Goliad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Goliad have a pool?
Yes, 231 Goliad has a pool.
Does 231 Goliad have accessible units?
No, 231 Goliad does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Goliad have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Goliad has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Goliad have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Goliad does not have units with air conditioning.
