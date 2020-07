Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub sauna

Beautiful Home built In Gruene, short walking distance to Gruene Hall & all Gruene has to offer, including Guadalupe River recreation area. Located on a quiet street & offers a great destination for family and friends. Interior offers open floor plan w/lots of flexibility. Master Bath features a spa like feeling and two bedrooms in the front of the home. Outside of the home has a wrap around porch and a Hot-Tub to relax-in. Don't wait to see this one will not last long!!!