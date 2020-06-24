224 Chartwell Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

This 3 bed/2 bath has a 2 car garage with J-drive and back up pad, private gated entry to courtyard/front door, and a large covered back porch with views of NB and Fischer Park. It also has a large master bath: his & her vanities, jacuzzi tub, large stone walk-in shower w/ 2 showerheads, body sprays & rain head, large walk in closet and private toilet room. Stainless steel appliances included, washer and dryer also included in separate laundry room w/sink. Surround sound throughout the house, built-in entertainment unit in living room and tons of custom features throughout. This house also has an office nook (with built-in desk), no carpet anywhere, and a fenced backyard w/ partially rocked area (playscape NOT included). Located directly uphill from the Fischer Park ponds- enjoy the views and convenient location! Lawn care and pest control included. Owner is licensed Realtor.