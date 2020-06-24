All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 224 Chartwell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
224 Chartwell Avenue
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

224 Chartwell Avenue

224 Chartwell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

224 Chartwell Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 3 bed/2 bath has a 2 car garage with J-drive and back up pad, private gated entry to courtyard/front door, and a large covered back porch with views of NB and Fischer Park. It also has a large master bath: his & her vanities, jacuzzi tub, large stone walk-in shower w/ 2 showerheads, body sprays & rain head, large walk in closet and private toilet room. Stainless steel appliances included, washer and dryer also included in separate laundry room w/sink. Surround sound throughout the house, built-in entertainment unit in living room and tons of custom features throughout. This house also has an office nook (with built-in desk), no carpet anywhere, and a fenced backyard w/ partially rocked area (playscape NOT included). Located directly uphill from the Fischer Park ponds- enjoy the views and convenient location! Lawn care and pest control included. Owner is licensed Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Chartwell Avenue have any available units?
224 Chartwell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 224 Chartwell Avenue have?
Some of 224 Chartwell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Chartwell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
224 Chartwell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Chartwell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 224 Chartwell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 224 Chartwell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 224 Chartwell Avenue offers parking.
Does 224 Chartwell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 Chartwell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Chartwell Avenue have a pool?
No, 224 Chartwell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 224 Chartwell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 224 Chartwell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Chartwell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Chartwell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Chartwell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Chartwell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas