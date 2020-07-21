2237 Stoneleigh

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Charming home nestled in a community that has a playground, pool and soccer goals. Upon entry of this home you are greeted with an open foyer and beautiful wood floors. Moving through the living area you come upon the formal dining with a picture window of the beautiful landscaped backyard. The kitchen features black appliances and a breakfast area. Moving upstairs you still have the second flooring of wood and three bedrooms. The master retreat has the garden tub for soaking and double doors to the closet. Do you need extra space? This home also has an open loft area measuring 19x10.

