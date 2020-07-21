All apartments in New Braunfels
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2237 Stoneleigh
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:07 PM

2237 Stoneleigh

2237 Stoneleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2237 Stoneleigh Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charming home nestled in a community that has a playground, pool and soccer goals. Upon entry of this home you are greeted with an open foyer and beautiful wood floors. Moving through the living area you come upon the formal dining with a picture window of the beautiful landscaped backyard. The kitchen features black appliances and a breakfast area. Moving upstairs you still have the second flooring of wood and three bedrooms. The master retreat has the garden tub for soaking and double doors to the closet. Do you need extra space? This home also has an open loft area measuring 19x10.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Stoneleigh have any available units?
2237 Stoneleigh doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2237 Stoneleigh have?
Some of 2237 Stoneleigh's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 Stoneleigh currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Stoneleigh is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Stoneleigh pet-friendly?
No, 2237 Stoneleigh is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 2237 Stoneleigh offer parking?
Yes, 2237 Stoneleigh offers parking.
Does 2237 Stoneleigh have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 Stoneleigh does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Stoneleigh have a pool?
Yes, 2237 Stoneleigh has a pool.
Does 2237 Stoneleigh have accessible units?
No, 2237 Stoneleigh does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Stoneleigh have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 Stoneleigh has units with dishwashers.
Does 2237 Stoneleigh have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2237 Stoneleigh has units with air conditioning.
