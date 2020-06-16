All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:57 PM

2051 Club Crossing

2051 Club Crossing · (903) 413-5552
Location

2051 Club Crossing, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2529 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home in popular Gruene Crossing. Minutues from Gruene, downtown New Braunfels, and Creekside shopping/dining. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bath has two separate vanities back to back, separate garden tub and shower. Two separate master closets. Huge master bedroom. Second bedroom has an 8x9 closet. Spacious kitchen with nice sized island and breakfast bar. Huge walk in pantry/utility room. Nice backyard with patio. Pets are a case by case basis, please call. Owner would prefer one small pet, with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 Club Crossing have any available units?
2051 Club Crossing has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2051 Club Crossing have?
Some of 2051 Club Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 Club Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
2051 Club Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 Club Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 2051 Club Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 2051 Club Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 2051 Club Crossing does offer parking.
Does 2051 Club Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2051 Club Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 Club Crossing have a pool?
No, 2051 Club Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 2051 Club Crossing have accessible units?
No, 2051 Club Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 Club Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2051 Club Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 2051 Club Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 2051 Club Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
