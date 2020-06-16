2051 Club Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home in popular Gruene Crossing. Minutues from Gruene, downtown New Braunfels, and Creekside shopping/dining. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bath has two separate vanities back to back, separate garden tub and shower. Two separate master closets. Huge master bedroom. Second bedroom has an 8x9 closet. Spacious kitchen with nice sized island and breakfast bar. Huge walk in pantry/utility room. Nice backyard with patio. Pets are a case by case basis, please call. Owner would prefer one small pet, with pet deposit.