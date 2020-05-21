All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1985 Kalli Jo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1985 Kalli Jo Lane
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

1985 Kalli Jo Lane

1985 Kalli Jo Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1985 Kalli Jo Lane, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Super cute 3-2 with separate dining room, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. Ceramic tile in kitchen and living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom is separate from other bedrooms. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower with dual sinks. Open floor plan. Covered back patio. Neighborhood has community pool and walking trails. Brand new Elementary School being constructed with-in walking distance to home. Close to NBISD 9th grade center and shopping. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1985 Kalli Jo Lane have any available units?
1985 Kalli Jo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1985 Kalli Jo Lane have?
Some of 1985 Kalli Jo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1985 Kalli Jo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1985 Kalli Jo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1985 Kalli Jo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1985 Kalli Jo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1985 Kalli Jo Lane offer parking?
No, 1985 Kalli Jo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1985 Kalli Jo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1985 Kalli Jo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1985 Kalli Jo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1985 Kalli Jo Lane has a pool.
Does 1985 Kalli Jo Lane have accessible units?
No, 1985 Kalli Jo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1985 Kalli Jo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1985 Kalli Jo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1985 Kalli Jo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1985 Kalli Jo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas