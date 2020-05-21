1985 Kalli Jo Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Super cute 3-2 with separate dining room, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. Ceramic tile in kitchen and living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom is separate from other bedrooms. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower with dual sinks. Open floor plan. Covered back patio. Neighborhood has community pool and walking trails. Brand new Elementary School being constructed with-in walking distance to home. Close to NBISD 9th grade center and shopping. A MUST SEE!