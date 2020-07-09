1973 Brandywine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Two story stunner, conveniently located in West Village at Creekside. Everyone can participate while dinner is cooking w/ the large open floor plan from the large living area, dining & kitchen. Neutral wall & floor colors w/ soaring 9 foot ceilings make for an even brighter & open experience. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops & contrasting darker cabinets w/ stainless steel appliances. At the top of the stairs you will find a game room/bonus room for playing or relaxing & enjoying a movie. ... (text truncated for print)