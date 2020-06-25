Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

1824 Strawcove Available 07/15/20 Open and Inviting 4/3.5/2 Home in Voss Farms! Game Room + Office! Loaded With Amenities! - Open and Inviting 4/3.5/2 Home With Game Room + Office! Loaded With Amenities! Located in Voss Farms, This Home Features Stainless Appliances, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerators in the Kitchen and Garage, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer Included, Water Softener, Tile/Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Balcony, Master Bedroom Downstairs, Stand Up Shower & Garden Tub in Master Bath, Outdoor Playscape, Back Patio, and HUGE Privacy Fenced In Backyard! NBISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year, Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



*Spa does not Convey.



(RLNE3847442)