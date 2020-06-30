On LAKE DUNLAP 2/2.5/2 NEAR THE CENTER OF TOWN EASY ACCESS TO i-35 THIS SMALL COMPLEX ON THE RIVER WITH A DECK, DOCK FOR THE APARTMENTS EXCLUSIVE USE. ALL BEDROOM UPSTAIRS EACH WITH ITS OWN BATHROOM. SMALL PET ARES AND PATIO
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1627 Kuehler #10 have any available units?
1627 Kuehler #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1627 Kuehler #10 have?
Some of 1627 Kuehler #10's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 Kuehler #10 currently offering any rent specials?
1627 Kuehler #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 Kuehler #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1627 Kuehler #10 is pet friendly.
Does 1627 Kuehler #10 offer parking?
Yes, 1627 Kuehler #10 offers parking.
Does 1627 Kuehler #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 Kuehler #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 Kuehler #10 have a pool?
No, 1627 Kuehler #10 does not have a pool.
Does 1627 Kuehler #10 have accessible units?
No, 1627 Kuehler #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 Kuehler #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1627 Kuehler #10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1627 Kuehler #10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1627 Kuehler #10 does not have units with air conditioning.
