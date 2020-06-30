1627 Kuehler #10

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

On LAKE DUNLAP 2/2.5/2 NEAR THE CENTER OF TOWN EASY ACCESS TO i-35 THIS SMALL COMPLEX ON THE RIVER WITH A DECK, DOCK FOR THE APARTMENTS EXCLUSIVE USE. ALL BEDROOM UPSTAIRS EACH WITH ITS OWN BATHROOM. SMALL PET ARES AND PATIO