Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ice maker microwave

Great home in a great location!! Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath property located within minutes of downtown New Braunfels, Creek side, restaurants, Hospitals, etc.. Home has a nice open floor plan with Huge island to gather around, granite counter tops, fully fenced yard and a sprinkler system. If you have been looking for a very clean temporary place to call home this is it.